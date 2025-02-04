International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

IBOC stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.