Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Holdings Reduced by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 989.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VCV opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.