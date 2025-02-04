Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $61.95. 2,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is a Dividend King?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.