Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $61.95. 2,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( NASDAQ:KBWR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

