Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 86,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

