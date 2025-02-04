Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $97,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $23,626,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $518.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

