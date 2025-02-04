Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,805,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,834.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

