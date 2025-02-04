Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $70.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.