Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.