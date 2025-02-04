Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Raymond James (RJF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

1/31/2025 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $177.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $198.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Raymond James had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Raymond James had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

1/6/2025 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $161.00.

12/20/2024 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $143.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Raymond James had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,940,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Raymond James by 7,238.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

