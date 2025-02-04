Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 1,523 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $49,406.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,620. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $52.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.