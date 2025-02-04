IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IPH Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPHLF remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Monday. IPH has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Get IPH alerts:

About IPH

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.