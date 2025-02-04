iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

