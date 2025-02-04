iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 165,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.