iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

