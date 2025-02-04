iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

