iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

