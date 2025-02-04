iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,093,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
