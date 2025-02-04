iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.