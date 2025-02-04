iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IUSG opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

