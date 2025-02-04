iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) is PFS Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PFS Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IMCG stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

