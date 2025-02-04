iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 229,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 46,171 shares.The stock last traded at $83.54 and had previously closed at $83.00.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

