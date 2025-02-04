iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

