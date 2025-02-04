iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.