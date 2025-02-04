iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.