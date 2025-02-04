iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

