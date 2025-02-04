ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ITV Price Performance
ITVPY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.07. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About ITV
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- About the Markup Calculator
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.