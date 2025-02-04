Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 23.5 %

NASDAQ:IVDAW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

