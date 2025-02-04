Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Iveda Solutions Trading Down 23.5 %
NASDAQ:IVDAW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Iveda Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.