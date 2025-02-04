J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 378,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $189,778.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,095. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,341 shares of company stock worth $781,538. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 76.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 2,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,989. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

