Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of J stock opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
Featured Stories
