Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

