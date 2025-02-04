James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

