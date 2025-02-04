James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

