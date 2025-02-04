James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 586,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 593.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.9 %

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at $151,551.68. The trade was a 69.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.