James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

