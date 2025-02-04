James J. Burns & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

