James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $742,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.