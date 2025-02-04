James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 250,028 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

