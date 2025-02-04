James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,553.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after buying an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

