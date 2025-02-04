James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 453 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,163,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,628,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 236,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.1% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

