Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.08%.
Japan Airlines Price Performance
JAPSY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 40,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.69.
About Japan Airlines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Airlines
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Palantir Stock Surges After Blockbuster Earnings: What’s Next?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Solar Stocks Heating Up for a Major Industry Rebound
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Gold Stocks Shine as Prices Hit Record Highs—Top 3 Picks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.