Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

JAPSY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 40,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.