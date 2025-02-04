JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 206 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,021.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $957.36. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 149.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.93.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

