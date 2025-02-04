JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,999 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

