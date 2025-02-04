JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,597,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,287,000 after buying an additional 2,412,003 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.