JB Capital LLC Invests $429,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

