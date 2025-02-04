Jennison Associates LLC Buys 9,121 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.00% of Vaxcyte worth $102,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,954,000 after buying an additional 2,052,989 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,914,000 after acquiring an additional 485,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 419,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $41,114,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $457,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,488.53. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,278.22. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,982 shares of company stock worth $5,651,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

