Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,203 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $69,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

