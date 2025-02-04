Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.49% of Dorman Products worth $58,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $441,706.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,783.54. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,088 shares of company stock worth $7,524,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $146.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

