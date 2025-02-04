J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

