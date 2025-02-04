John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 249.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,634,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

