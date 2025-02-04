John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $19.00.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.