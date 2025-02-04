John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $19.00.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

