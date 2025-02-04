John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.69 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 68.01 ($0.85). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 72.45 ($0.90), with a volume of 4,510,674 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £498.09 million, a PE ratio of -61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.69.

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,333.23). Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

